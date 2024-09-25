A brand new radio station for Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new Horizon Radio is available on DAB Digital Radio, online and via smart speakers, all broadcast live from an iconic new studio in Midsummer Place shopping centre which opens this week.

The radio station plays a mix of music from the eighties to the present day from Whitney to Beyonce, Stevie Wonder to Harry Styles alongside everything that’s happening in MK.

Although the name will be familiar, this is a brand new radio station, supporting local good causes, charities and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind this exciting venture is Chris Gregg, a familiar voice in Milton Keynes' radio scene with two decades of experience in the new city, including as the founder of MKFM and steering the programming of Heart and the former Horizon Radio.

Horizon Radio

Chris says "We’re really excited to open our new radio, podcast and video studio in Midsummer Place. We’ve got some very exciting and ambitious plans for the station and we’d love to hear from anyone who’d like to get involved.”

“We listened to what people want to hear and we’ve carefully crafted a station for today’s listeners with a fresh sound, useful content, and a strong presence in our community."

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place says: “We’re delighted to welcome Horizon Radio to Midsummer Place, bringing a vibrant new energy to the heart of Milton Keynes. Their commitment to supporting the local community aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re excited to see the station become a hub for creativity, entertainment, and connection with local people. The new studio is an exciting addition, and we’re proud to be part of this fantastic new chapter in Milton Keynes' radio scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Horizon Radio's presenters include former Chiltern Radio breakfast duo Tony Dibbin and Emma Saint, local comedian Dan Mayo on drivetime, theatre reviews from Steven Gordon-Wilson and Nancy Stevens’ award winning arts show plus coverage of grassroots sports as well as live broadcasts from local events.

Local artists are able to perform live on the radio from the new bandstand near the studio in the Central Boulevard at Midsummer Place and be featured on the weekly local music show with Jodie Erica.

As the flagship station of the new Milton Keynes DAB multiplex, Horizon Radio will be available alongside dozens of exciting new radio stations covering different local communities, music tastes and cultures.

To find the new services, press the ‘rescan’ button on your digital radio.

Find out more at www.horizonradio.com.