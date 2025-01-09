A new(born) routine: Local swim teacher shares top tips to help you navigate your baby’s first swim class

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Becoming a first-time parent inevitably comes with many challenges, from tackling sleepless nights to figuring out how to balance work, relationships and self-care.

The transition to parenthood often requires adapting to a new routine, learning on the go and embracing the unpredictability that comes with caring for a newborn. This period of change can sometimes feel quite isolating too. When caring for a newborn takes over, it’s easy for social connections to fade and personal time to feel like a rare luxury.

In this article, Tamsin Brewis, owner of local baby swim school Water Babies Bucks & Beds, shares why joining a weekly class with your newborn is a game-changer. These classes provide a helpful way to establish a routine while also creating a supportive space to connect with other parents who are navigating the ups and downs of life with a newborn. It’s a chance to share experiences, swap tips and find comfort in knowing you’re not on this journey alone.

Handling a new routine

When establishing a new routine with a newborn, the most important thing to do is expect change and embrace imperfection. As babies grow, their natural routines change, and sometimes, a random event can completely disrupt things – the best thing you can do is be flexible and take your baby’s lead.

Newborns spend more time sleeping than awake, with their daily sleep ranging from 8 to 18 hours. They usually need feeding every two to four hours, but every baby is different, with their own unique needs and routines. Keeping track of your baby’s sleep, feeding and awake times can help you understand their natural rhythm and spot any emerging patterns.

The benefits of weekly baby classes

Whilst it’s tempting to skip getting dressed or going out when you have a newborn, a change of scenery will make you feel a lot better if you get out there.

Baby classes – whether that’s a music class, baby yoga or a swimming lesson, like the ones we offer at Water Babies – are a fantastic way for your little one to start building skills and socialising early, setting them up for the future. Plus, meeting other parents and knowing you’re not alone can make the parenting journey feel less overwhelming, keeping you motivated and helping you let go of some of that built-up stress – it’s a great way to connect with people who get what you’re going through.

The importance of parenting communities

Parenting communities offer invaluable support by providing a platform to share advice, build confidence and create meaningful connections. For first-time parents navigating uncertainties, these communities are a source of practical tips on sleep schedules, feeding, emotional development and education.

They also help parents build confidence by fostering reassurance through shared stories, encouragement and reminders that self-doubt and mistakes are natural parts of the journey. Parenting can feel isolating, but joining a community allows parents to connect with others facing similar challenges, forming lasting friendships and a supportive network that eases the emotional weight of the parenting experience.

Tips for your first class

Make sure your newborn is well-rested:You don’t have to stay home to ensure your little one gets some sleep – a car ride or a nice long walk on your way to class can provide the perfect opportunity for a nap.

Feed before leaving home and again after class:

Feeding babies before your chosen class or activity provides them with energy and ensures they’re comfortable during the activity. For activities like our Water Babies classes, it’s important to feed your baby around an hour before a session and then again afterwards – a post-swim feed will help to replenish energy, rehydrate and promote rest.

Pack a bag of essentials:

This will differ depending on what class you attend and during what time of the day. For instance, if your class takes place during a usual mealtime, you’ll want to make sure you have everything you would need for a feed with you. As a baby swim school, you’ll need a few more essentials for your first Water Babies class – including swimwear for both of you, nice warm towels, a changing mat and spare clothes – but you can always contact us for a full list of what you might need to bring.

“Becoming a new parent can feel overwhelming and isolating, but it doesn’t have to be. Weekly baby classes offer a chance to connect, share experiences and create a sense of community. It’s not just about helping your baby grow – it’s about finding support, building friendships and discovering the joy in this new journey,” concluded Tamsin.

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds