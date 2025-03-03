A Welsh Wonder: Bedfordshire RBL Band and Chanteuses delight Leighton Buzzard for St. David's Day

Saturday 1st March saw The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion (RBL), perform their first concert of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local community once again came in their numbers to celebrate St David's Day, the National Day of Wales.

All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard played host to a Concert by The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL, with special guest "Chanteuses".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening was a musical extravaganza with traditional music and song from the Welsh Valleys. In the presence of The Towns Deputy Mayor and Lt Col (Rtd) Wilkinson. The President of The RBL Band; Stuart Clarke, welcomed everyone.

Concert Programme

This was The Bands first concert of 2025, in what is looking to be a busy year ahead. The Concert was the first opportunity for The Band to show their New "Colours", their new music banners. As the Concert was being held in All Saints Church; it was rather appropriate that Prebendary David; Vicar of The Church and Chaplain of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, blessed The Band and their new "Colours".

We were then given a rousing start with The RBL Band performing; Castell Caefilli and A Welsh Rhapsody, Ash Grove followed before the first performance of the evening by special guest "Chanteuses".

Chanteuses are a female Choir led by Music Director; Susan Cox. They are accompanied by pianist; Christopher Atkinson and violinist; Vaughan Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chanteuses opened with; The Bells of Aberdovey. Their voices sounding spectacular within The Church.

Playtime for Bassoon; The RBL Band featuring Jan Blott.

Although the evening was to see several individual performances by both The Band and Chanteuses, we were treated to the first of several collaborative pieces, with the Karl Jenkins piece "Adiemus".

Before the interval we were treated to a rather fun and uplifting piece by The Band called; Playtime for Bassoon. The Bands only Bassoon player; Jan Blott taking centre stage.

During the interval the audience were able to enjoy a glass of wine or beer as The Church Social Team hosted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the interval the audience were treated to; Men of Harlech and David of the White Rock before Chanteuses took centre stage. Here we heard a Classic of the 80s with "Only You" by Vince Clarke. You could then hear a pin drop as Chanteuses did an amazing rendition of The Military Wives; Wherever You Are.

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL new Colours.

Gordon Davies; The Musical Director of The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL, invited the audience to join in and sing along to Cwm Rhonda and the classic Delilah.

The Concert closed with everyone joining in with "Land of my Father's" before the traditional British Legion March.

Everyone departed All Saints Church in high spirits following a fantastic evening of Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL would like to thank the following:

Prebendary David, Lindsay Bevis and all at All Saints Church. Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL. Eagle Graphics Printers. Blue Kirby Creative.

A Special Thanks to: Susan Cox and Chanteuses.

Finally to you, our local Community for coming along and supporting.

The Band look forward to seeing you at The May Day Fayre, when they will be performing in Parson's Close.