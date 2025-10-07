Alan proving that age is just a number at Flitwick Leisure Centre

This October and November, across Central Bedfordshire, Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

It launched on Sunday, October 5 – also known as Silver Sunday, the national day dedicated to celebrating older people – and will run until Monday, November 17.

Flitwick Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre and the recently-opened Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre are all run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council. They are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

Alan Bevan

Everyone Active supports older people to exercise across the country throughout the year, with regular dedicated senior activity sessions already seeing more than 20,000 attendances each month.

To help older people to get active, we’ve spoken to some of our local senior members and heard just how transformative exercise can be. Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or social reasons, there’s so much that exercise can do to improve quality of life.

Following Alan Bevan’s retirement in 2008, he attended an annual heart checkup and was referred by his GP to the cardiac rehab class at Flitwick Leisure Centre, where exercises are performed at a participant’s own level.

Alan, who had 10 years earlier been diagnosed with angina and had a stent fitted, took to the classes quickly. Now 78, he still takes part in them two or three times a week.

“The benefits of the class are so helpful to the physical and mental wellbeing of those who regularly attend,” he said. “There’s a satisfaction that you got through the class and have another hour under your belt.

“I feel fit for my age and it’s brought me into contact with people who I have formed long friendships with. There are three people there who I didn’t know before who are good friends, and we meet up regularly for lunch and things like that.

“For people of retirement age, if you’re at a bit of loss to know what to do with your future, going to your local leisure centre will provide you with a number of fitness and health options.”

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

With more than 230 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

By signing up here, people can find out more about local senior sessions and receive inspirational videos from our fantastic senior members, as well as being in with a chance to win a six-month adult membership.

Proving that gyms, swimming pools and other activities are perfect for people of all ages to use and enjoy, watch our inspirational stories from older members across the country here.