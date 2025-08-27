Almost 8 stone lost in just 9 months - Meet our Monday night group's Woman of the Year 2025

When Samantha Foster was told she was pre-diabetic, it shook her.

“I’ve always been a big girl,” she says, “but I'd always been in good health!”

That moment of truth was the spark - but it was seeing her brother after three months apart that lit the fire. “I didn’t recognise him, he’d lost so much weight on that time at Sascha’s group, and I knew it was time to join too.”

She walked into the Monday Night Slimming World group in Leighton Buzzard in December 2024, determined to change - and she did, spectacularly. Nearly eight stone down in just nine months, Samantha has been voted Woman of the Year 2025 by her fellow members. And she’s done it all while living life to the fullest.

Nearly 8 stone down in just 9 months!

“I’ve consistently lost weight each week, even 3.5lbs over Christmas week!” she beams. “I’ve had hen weekends, family holidays, meals out… and I’ve still kept going.” Her story is proof that slimming success doesn’t mean pressing pause on joy. It means learning how to enjoy it differently.

From a size 24 to a confident size 14, Samantha’s transformation has reversed her pre-diabetic diagnosis and reignited her energy. She now dances at Zumba twice a week, whereas before everyday tasks were a struggle, and is now counting down to her wedding vow renewal with pride next year.

Her favourite comfort food, Spaghetti Bolognese, is still a staple, now made the Slimming World way. “It’s delicious, easy, and my whole family loves it.”

Being voted Woman of the Year was a moment of deep emotion. “I was so nervous to stand up in front of everyone and share my journey,” she says. “But if it helps even one person believe in themselves, it’s all worth it.”

Sascha and Sam at our Group's Woman of the Year competition!

Slimming World Consultant, Sascha Edwards shares: “I’ve absolutely loved being on this journey with Sam. She’s kind, beautiful inside and out, and has no idea how inspirational she truly is. We went to school together, so I know she (like myself) has battled with her weight for years - but seeing her now, full of confidence and joy, I know those struggles are behind her. She’s a new woman, and I’m so excited for her future.”

Samantha’s journey is a celebration of consistency, courage, and community. And at the heart of it all is the support she found in group - where friendships were forged, confidence was rebuilt, and a Woman of the Year was born.

Sascha's groups are held Monday night at 7pm at Greenleas Lower School and Saturday morning at 8am & 9.30am at Clipstone Brook Lower School.

Just pop along to a group or call on 07930 823777 to get started!