Appenine Way Tesco Express hosts fundraiser for Wildlife Trust

Tesco Express on Appenine Way, Leighton Buzzard, held a wildlife raffle and free colouring competition last week (Monday 23rd June to Monday 30th June) to raise money for The Wildlife Trust Beds, Cambs and Northants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wildlife Trust means a lot to us. Their purpose is to bring wildlife back, to empower people to take meaningful action for nature, and to create an inclusive society where nature matters.

Their vision is of a thriving natural world, with our wildlife and natural habitats playing a valued role in addressing the climate and ecological emergencies, and everyone inspired to get involved in nature’s recovery. Together, they are tackling the climate and nature crisis and we wanted to support them by raising as much money as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We raised £101 by organising a raffle, we received Raffle donations from Kimm&Miller, Delta Force Paintball UK, Oakley Studios and other companies.

Kalli holding our fundraising poster and Katie (community champion) holding our charity goblet.

We also held a free 30 days wild colouring competition, Our winners were Freddie age 8, Callum age 7, Seth age 6, Lola age 4 and Oscar age 4.

Katie organises free colouring competitions throughout the year for all ages.. and we are trying to bring the community together by doing different activities in and out of the store and you can follow us on our Facebook page Tesco Express, Appenine Way.

We would like to thank everyone that donated towards this amazing cause.