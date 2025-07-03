Appenine Way Tesco Express hosts fundraiser for Wildlife Trust
The Wildlife Trust means a lot to us. Their purpose is to bring wildlife back, to empower people to take meaningful action for nature, and to create an inclusive society where nature matters.
Their vision is of a thriving natural world, with our wildlife and natural habitats playing a valued role in addressing the climate and ecological emergencies, and everyone inspired to get involved in nature’s recovery. Together, they are tackling the climate and nature crisis and we wanted to support them by raising as much money as we can.
We raised £101 by organising a raffle, we received Raffle donations from Kimm&Miller, Delta Force Paintball UK, Oakley Studios and other companies.
We also held a free 30 days wild colouring competition, Our winners were Freddie age 8, Callum age 7, Seth age 6, Lola age 4 and Oscar age 4.
Katie organises free colouring competitions throughout the year for all ages.. and we are trying to bring the community together by doing different activities in and out of the store and you can follow us on our Facebook page Tesco Express, Appenine Way.
We would like to thank everyone that donated towards this amazing cause.