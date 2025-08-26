Bank Holiday fun for Rotary’s Yes We Can participants
Our YWC sailing on Saturday in partnership with MK Sailability was a great success particularly as it was the first time that the lake had been available for some weeks due to a plague of blue-green algae. It was therefore a real relief to get back on the water and Sailability did the event proud with coffee and delicious cake .
On Bank Holiday Monday the focus moved to Cublington Cricket Club with Cricket the newest sport in the YWC network. The sun continued to shine and the cricketers took full advantage to hone their skills under the expert eye of Coach Harry and his team. The after practise BBQ also went down a treat.
Rotary Yes We Can Team Leader Richard Johnson OBE said
”It was a joy to see our YWC Cricketers and Sailors having such a great time in the sunshine and our sincere thanks go to our brilliant partners at Cublington CC & MK Sailability” If you know someone who would like to be part of the largest integrated disability sports program in Bedfordshire then just drop a line to [email protected]