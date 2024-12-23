Baycroft Flitwick Care Home reflects on a Year of Building Community in 2024

Baycroft Flitwick staff team

As 2024 draws to a close, Baycroft Flitwick Care Home, located near Ampthill, celebrates a year dedicated to enriching lives and strengthening local connections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From supporting cultural celebrations to promoting wellbeing and sports, the care home has played an active role in creating a positive and inclusive community.

Connecting with Heritage at St. Mary’s Church, Clophill

Baycroft Flitwick was honoured to join the celebrations for the 175th anniversary of St. Mary’s Church in Clophill. The care home’s floral tribute symbolized its commitment to preserving local history and celebrating shared traditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baycroft Flitwick resident

“This event was a chance for our residents to reflect on the rich history of the area and feel connected to the broader community,” said Home Manager Corina Ashby.

Celebrating the Arts Through Classical Music

By supporting a classical music concert at the Methodist Church, Baycroft Flitwick helped bring the joy of live performances to the local community. Residents and neighbours alike were inspired by the talent on display, fostering a sense of pride in the region’s cultural offerings.

“Music has the power to bring people together, and this concert was no exception,” said Customer Relations Manager Samantha Jones. “For our residents, it was a beautiful reminder of how the arts can enrich lives.”

Baycroft Flitwick resident out in the community

Championing Local Sports with Flitwick Town Football Club

The care home’s partnership with Flitwick Town Football Club underscored its belief in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire the next generation. Sponsoring the Player of the Month Award allowed Baycroft Flitwick to support young talent and encourage active lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing our residents cheer on the players creates a wonderful intergenerational connection,” shared Wellbeing Lead Bernie Hoo-Hing. “It’s a joy to support initiatives that foster local pride.”

Supporting Older People’s Wellbeing

The Festival for Older People provided a unique opportunity for Baycroft Flitwick to champion health and wellbeing. Through activities, pamper sessions, and meaningful conversations, the event brought residents together with others in the community to celebrate aging positively.

“This festival truly captured the spirit of togetherness,” added Samantha Jones. “It’s a reflection of what we strive for every day—helping older people feel valued, connected, and supported.”

A Shared Commitment to Community

Reflecting on the year, Home Manager Corina Ashby said: "Our community partnerships in 2024 weren’t just about events—they were about connection, belonging, and creating lasting memories for our residents and neighbours. We’re proud to be part of a community that values coming together to make a difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Jones added: "At Baycroft Flitwick, we see ourselves not just as a care home, but as an integral part of the local community. This year’s initiatives have brought us closer to our neighbours, and we’re excited to continue building these relationships in 2025."