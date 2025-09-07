Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion close "Music in the Park" season

Sunday, 7th September saw the final "Music in the Park" session in Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Leighton Linslade Town Council, the curtain came down on another excellent season of "Music in the Park". From the beginning of June through to the first weekend in September, band's from around the region were invited to perform for a 2 hour period, every Sunday, in the Bandstand in Parson's Close, Leighton Buzzard.

This year has seen Jazz, Swing, Youth, Classic and even singing. However, the final performance was given by the town's very own Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion. Although the weather threatened to spoil the afternoon, a small shower and blustery conditions did not dampen the spirit of an appreciative audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Band performed a variety of tunes, from classics to themes from films and some recognisable chart sounds. Director of Music; Gordon T Davies invited members of the audience to join the band for a rendition of "Chicken Run", and of course in true band tradition the afternoon was rounded off with "The Royal British Legion March" by Thomas Bidgood.

Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion. 7 September 2025

The Band work closely with the Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard Branch. Members of the branch were on hand to support the band.

Both Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman and Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke have been ever present throughout the season.

For both Stuart Clarke; Band President and Chris Kierstenson; Band Vice President it was a most successful afternoon, after working hard with the band these last 18 months to help get them integrated into the local community, since moving across from Buckinghamshire early in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion can next be seen performing on Saturday, 18th October, 2025, when they will be joined by Chanteuses at the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL Poppy Prom Concert, All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard at 7pm. Details available at: www.trybooking.com/UK/FBEZ

Or look out for Posters and QR codes in and around town.

The next Leighton Linslade Town Council event in Parson's Close is: Family Films Afternoon followed by Proms in the Park........Saturday, 13th September, 11am - 4pm. (Films), 7pm - 10.30pm (Proms).