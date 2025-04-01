British Garden Centres to create show garden at Harrogate for Wendover based Greenfingers Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Garden Centres is excited to announce it is creating a show garden, working with renowned garden designer Pip Probert, to raise awareness for Greenfingers Charity at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show next month.

The ‘British Garden Centres Butterfly Garden’ will be a serene and contemplative space designed to raise awareness for Greenfingers Charity, based in Wendover.

The garden is 5x5m (25m²) and will educate visitors on the invaluable work Greenfingers does in creating beautiful outdoor spaces for life-limited children and their families who spend time in hospices around the UK. These gardens offer an escape, a place for play, therapeutic rest, and a place to create memories. With almost 70 gardens already established and a growing waiting list, Greenfingers’ mission to provide these invaluable spaces is more critical than ever.

The "British Garden Centres Butterfly Garden" is designed by Pip Probert, an expert garden designer with an impressive portfolio of 43 show gardens, including RHS shows, Gardening Scotland, the Ascot Spring Garden Show, and international exhibitions like the Istanbul Flower Show and the Horticultural Expo Beijing.

The garden offers a respite for families to sit, chat, and reflect whilst connecting with nature. The back fence, wrapping around the corners of the garden, is a symbol of arms embracing the occupant, providing a sense of comfort and protection. Two raised beds at the back of the garden will elevate the planting, creating layers of colour and visual interest to attract the eyes of the show visitors.

At the heart of the garden lies an arbour seat, serving as a focal point, inviting people to pause and contemplate. Surrounding the arbour will be a selection of plants from British Garden Centres, contained by sett edging. A gravel path winds through the garden, leading to a fire pit and four lounge chairs, offering seating options for relaxation and the option for families to come together.

The planting scheme is a key feature of the garden, designed to attract both people and butterflies with a range of colours and flower heads. The borders are filled with a mix of plants, complemented by gravel planting to soften the overall look. A wooden archway marks the entrance, welcoming visitors into this butterfly haven. Two feature strategically placed shrubs will balance the composition and add height to the garden.

All plants used in the Butterfly Garden will be available to purchase from the British Garden Centres stand, with a team of experts on hand with gardening advice and on how to replicate the look at home.

Pip Probert said about the design: "The 'British Garden Centres Butterfly Garden' is designed to be a sanctuary, a place where families can find peace and solace. I have carefully considered the garden’s layout and planting to create a sense of enclosure and comfort, reflecting the environment that Greenfingers provides in their hospice gardens for children."

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with both Pip Probert and raise awareness of Greenfingers Charity's remarkable work. We hope the Butterfly Garden will inspire visitors to support Greenfingers and recognise the profound impact these gardens have on families facing unimaginable challenges."

Linda Petrons, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Greenfingers, added: “We're extremely grateful for British Garden Centres’ support at Harrogate Flower Show to help raise awareness of Greenfingers. The garden designed by Pip Probert has beautifully showcased our important work and has highlighted what we do as a charity. Thanks to British Garden Centres, Pip, and we look forward to welcoming visitors over the show weekend.”

If you wish to donate to Greenfingers’ work, there will be options to do so at the show. For more information on Greenfingers Charity and its work, please visit www.greenfingerscharity.org.uk or email [email protected]