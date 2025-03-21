Care chef celebrates latest award achievement

A care group, with a home in Leighton Buzzard, is celebrating the latest achievement of its executive group chef.

Earlier this year Anas Al Saadi was named the winner of the Care Home Chef Award at the East Midlands Regional Great British Care Awards.

And this week, the executive chef for Macc Care Group has been highly commended at the national Great British Care Awards.

This prestigious recognition is testament to Anas’s dedication to transforming mealtimes into meaningful moments for the group’s residents across the East and West Midlands.

Anas said: “I’m incredibly honoured to have won the regional award and to have been highly commended at the nationals. Cooking is more than just preparing meals for me, it’s about bringing people together, creating moments of happiness, and making our residents feel truly at home. This recognition is as much for my team as it is for me, as we all share the same passion for delivering the best care possible.”

The Great British Care Awards are a nationwide celebration of excellence within the social care sector, honouring individuals who go above and beyond in their roles. The Care Home Chef Award recognises chefs who demonstrate exceptional skill and creativity, and are committed to enhancing the dining experience for care home residents.

Anas’ regional win and subsequent national commendation reflect his outstanding ability to combine culinary expertise with heartfelt care.

His approach to nutrition is rooted in expertise, working closely with dietitians and care teams to design menus that meet the unique dietary needs of older adults while prioritising flavour, variety, and an enjoyable mealtime experience for every resident.

Bhav Amlani of Macc Care added: “Anas’ dedication and passion for his craft are evident in every dish he prepares. Winning the regional award was a fantastic achievement in itself, and to be highly commended on a national level is simply outstanding. He is a true asset to Macc Care, and we are thrilled to see him recognised at such a prestigious event. His approach to care through food is inspiring, and this commendation is incredibly well deserved.”

For more information about our care philosophy and the exceptional service we provide, please visit www.macccare.com.