Cash boost for Beds cops – MP Alex Mayer hails ‘safer streets’ win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Police’s budget will rise to £167 million - it has been announced by the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cash boost is aimed at beefing up neighbourhood policing and making local streets safer, with bobbies on the beat taking tougher action on lawbreakers.

Local MP Alex Mayer welcomed the news as a “vital first step” in delivering on her election promise of more neighbourhood police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I welcome the Government’s renewed commitment to neighbourhood policing. This cash boost will help tackle crime, support our dedicated officers, and begin to make our communities safer” she said.

Alex Mayer MP

And there’s more on the way – Ms Mayer also confirmed she will be backing the Crime and Policing Bill, which will give officers new powers to keep towns and high streets in check.

Under the tough new proposals, neighbourhoods will get a dedicated, contactable officer, while a loophole allowing shoplifters to escape justice if they steal under £200 will be shut down.

Retail workers suffering attacks from shoplifters will also get extra protection with a new standalone offence for assaults on shop staff.

Alex Mayer MP continued:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This first year of funding demonstrates the government’s clear commitment to making neighbourhood policing a key priority.

“Many residents tell me about their unhappiness at bikes being ridden antisocially, fear of knife crime and the shocking rise in shoplifting.

“After 14 years of decline, restoring local policing will take time, but we are heading in the right direction again. Communities need and deserve police and PCSOs who understand their patch, listen to residents’ concerns, and, crucially, who can step in before problems escalate. By combining this funding boost with new policing powers I will be voting for later this year, we are taking important first steps to making our neighbourhoods safer.”

The MP pledged to continue to work closely with Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard to campaign for ever more resources for the area.