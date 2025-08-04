Celebrating 40 years of walking and friendships

Leighton Buzzard Ramblers are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year with a number of special events and celebrations planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, Leighton Buzzard Ramblers organised a six-mile walk on August 3 to discover "40 Fabulous things around Leighton and Linslade".

You may have seen a large crowd of 56 people wandering around the high street hearing about the history of many of our iconic buildings and features from Sarah Roe, who is a member of the Leighton Buzzard & District Archaeological and History Society (LBDAHS). Our route then took us over to Linslade to hear about the history of this once separate town and many of the benefactors who contributed to our modern day lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course it wasn't all about the town and there was serious rambling to be done as we headed over to Linslade Wood, along the canal and over to St Mary's Church in "Old Linslade". The LBDAHS are currently excavating a site nearby which is believed to be a medieval holy well.

Fountain of knowledge

It was fitting that we should walk over to Old Linslade as this was the destination of our very first walk on October 6, 1985. What better way to begin our 40th anniversary celebrations than a walk back in time.

For further information about Leighton Ramblers see our Facebook page or website. lbramblers.org.uk

LBDAHS also have a wealth of information to share so visit their Facebook page or website: lbdahs.org.uk