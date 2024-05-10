Charity curry night supports Rotary fundraising
and live on Freeview channel 276
You would think with just days to go before May Day Fayre, Rotarians would be at home with their feet up or alternatively out and about putting the finishing touches to the forthcoming Fayre.
Thanks to Rotarian Giles Tawell however that's not how it was this year for 40 plus members of Leighton-Linslade Rotary and partners who thanks to the wonderful owners and staff at Cafe Masala were being treated to a fantastic Charity Curry Night in aid of President Richard Ramsbothom's charities. It was a brilliant night with superb food and with funds being raised by both a auction and a very significant donation from the owners of the restaurant.
Rotary said: "We can't thank the owners and staff of Cafe Masala enough for supporting Rotary and in particular Rotary President Richard and his charities. Working together with Cafe Masala we will be able to make a real difference while at the same time enjoying a real excellent dining experience"