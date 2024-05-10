Charity curry night supports Rotary fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton-Linslade Rotary chilled out before the exertions of May Day Fayre with a wonderful charity curry night hosted by Cafe Masala Eaton Bray.

You would think with just days to go before May Day Fayre, Rotarians would be at home with their feet up or alternatively out and about putting the finishing touches to the forthcoming Fayre.

Thanks to Rotarian Giles Tawell however that's not how it was this year for 40 plus members of Leighton-Linslade Rotary and partners who thanks to the wonderful owners and staff at Cafe Masala were being treated to a fantastic Charity Curry Night in aid of President Richard Ramsbothom's charities. It was a brilliant night with superb food and with funds being raised by both a auction and a very significant donation from the owners of the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...