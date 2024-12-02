Christmas countdown begins in Leighton Buzzard

David Bligh, David MacGeoch, Alex Mayer MP and Gennaro Borrelli

Leighton Buzzard was bustling as hundreds of people turned out for the annual Christmas lights switch on, market and funfair.

The traditional countdown took place on stage with representatives from Freddie & Friends, Alex Mayer MP, Town Mayor David Bligh, All Saints Church Vicar David MacGeoch and Gennaro Borelli, Chair of LB First.

Two young people had the honour of pushing the big red button to turn on the lights.

The festivities continued to unfold with the Christmas craft and gift market, live entertainment, a festive food court, funfair, fireworks galore and an enchanting Santa’s Grotto.

Ms Mayer said: “The Christmas countdown has begun. Well done to LB First and Leighton-Linslade Town Council for a great event jam packed with jolly music, tasty snacks and local crafts. As people start Christmas shopping there are loads of fantastic reasons to visit the high street.”