Community supports Poppy Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL would like to thank the Community of Leighton-Linslade for their amazing support in this year's Poppy Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here at the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, we are always grateful to the Community for the support they show towards us. The 2024 Poppy Appeal has been supported above and beyond our hopes.

We completely understand the current economic climate, especially with fuel prices and general cost of living. So when the Branch set out for this year's Poppy Appeal, we hoped to get close to last Year's 28k. With some payments (for wreaths) still to come in, the final total won't be know until mid-January. So to achieve £34,428.24 at this stage is just fantastic, and we anticipate breaking the 35k. come the final total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Facebook we always take great pleasure in thanking everyone for their support. We'd like to offer up a few thanks to people who have helped and volunteered this year.

Fantastic Total for the Leighton-Linslade Poppy Appeal.

Firstly the Branch would like to thank our Poppy Appeal Organiser: Phil Howard and Laura Lovell, ably supported by Stuart and Julie Clarke and Alan Dill. Market Volunteers: Ken and Sandra Jones, Laura and Mike Lovell, Arthur Young, Derrick Dobbie. Tesco's: Ken Brown. Waitrose: Cllr Mark Freeman. Morrison's: Dave. Aldi's; Jane Kierstenson and Carol.

We'd like to thank all the local schools, public houses and shops who had collection boxes. I took my place on the market stalls and at Aldi's, and as a Veteran of 32 years Service in the Royal Navy, enjoyed meeting so many of you and was truly humbled to hear stories of family members. I would like to offer my personal thanks to all our volunteers and to the Community. As a Veteran I've been touched by the Community spirit towards our Armed Forces and Veterans.

As you know we launched this year's Poppy Appeal with the Inaugural Poppy Prom Concert. We never anticipated we'd have standing room only, and raise over 4k. Following the success of the Concert, next year's event is booked for October 18, 2025 and planning is well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ever we had the Remembrance Day Parade in the High Street and Church Square. Joined by Prebendary David (All Saints Church and Branch Chaplain), the Community once again supported in their masses. This year we were also joined by The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL.

Following a Service in All Saints Church, Branch members joined the local community of Linslade for a Service at the Memorial Gardens, conducted by Father Dr Bernard Minton (St Barnabas Church). On Monday, November 11, in Church Square we were joined by children from all the local schools to pay respect on Armistice Day.

Organised by Pulfords School, all children stood in silence at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th Month. Meanwhile a separate service took place over at local company; Collins Aerospace.

So as you can all see it's been a busy, eventful Poppy Appeal season. So on behalf of Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman, Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke, myself "Chris Kierstenson" and all our members, for one more time.........THANK YOU, Leighton-Linslade.