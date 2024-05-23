Countdown to the largest event for disadvantaged children in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nestled in the shadow of Leighton Buzzard’s 13th century church, are the offices to an amazing charity whose name is relatively unknown despite its extraordinary work. The entrance and waiting room are full of toys, and on the shelves are action figures, jigsaw puzzles, and teddy bears. It’s most children’s idea of heaven.

The offices belong to KidsOut, also known as the Fun & Happiness Charity, who support children who have fled domestic abuse and live in refuge. The charity also supports thousands of other disadvantaged children in the UK who are affected by financial hardship or have life-limiting conditions, by providing them with happy and positive experiences, toys, educational tools, and well-being services.

The charity was founded in 1990 when the late Lady Grantchester of the Littlewoods empire, suggested to the Rotary Club in Kingston that they take a group of 200 disadvantaged children to Thorpe Park.

The day was so successful that she went on to offer a one-off grant to any Rotary Clubs to also take part. Overnight, over 800 Rotary Clubs put forward their services. Within a very short time, the event which now takes place each year on the second Wednesday in June, became the biggest single outing for disadvantaged children in the UK and involves over 20,000 children.

Children enjoy a fun day out

With the help of 2500 volunteers from the National Rotary Club of Great Britain, children who are underprivileged and those with life-limiting conditions, will spend a carefree fun day out at the seaside, or at one of 73 venues, including theme parks and zoos.

The charity is used to taking thousands of children out throughout the year as it also supports children who along with their mothers have fled domestic abuse and live in refuge. KidsOut takes them to places like the cinema and theatre, ten-pin bowling, farm parks and zoos. They also provide a box of new toys for children coming into refuge as well as something to open at Christmas, with the charity running the famous, “Giving Tree, Fun & Happiness Shop,” from which people can buy a gift or fun day out for a disadvantaged child.

CEO of KidsOut said, “As parents usually have to give up all employment when escaping domestic abuse and move into refuge, money can be virtually non-existent. Many mothers wrap the toys and give them as gifts to their children from themselves. We often receive moving messages of thanks from mums to say that without the charity’s help they would never have been able to afford to buy their children anything, never mind take them on a day trip. Some mothers even tell us that they have never been on a fun day out with their children. it’s clear that the occasions are often as happy for them as they are for their families.”

A spokesperson for KidsOut said, “Like all charities we rely on donations as well as volunteers to fundraise for us so we can help as many children as we can. However, with the growing number of children needing support, particularly those in refuge, we need more donations to meet demand. There are two simple ways to help a vulnerable child; you can simply donate to the charity directly, or by going to the KidsOut website’s famous ‘Giving Tree, Fun & Happiness Shop’, you can choose from a selection of items, including fun days out, plus books, vouchers, and toys.