‘Crow Fest 25’ music festival a huge success in Leighton Buzzard

Sleepwalk impressed at Crowfest 25 on the 'super Saturday'

Three days, 22 acts and several hundred visitors made the 2025 Crow Fest a huge success showcasing what fantastic original ‘Grassroots’ music talent is around locally.

The festival was a joint collaboration between ‘Original Sound Promotions’ who arrange shows for up and coming artists and Leighton Buzzards’ independent events venue ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’.

The music festival ran from the evening of Friday 15th until Sunday evening on 17th with bands or solo artists performing their own music every day. The different music sets were supported by local DJs spinning vinyl records in the breaks.

The festival kicked off on Friday evening with the brilliant Leighton Buzzard three piece band ‘Kings Division’ delivering a blistering set filled with hard-hitting original songs. They were followed by Basharan who travelled over from Southend to play. Safest Spaces, Mind Sigh and Space Pistols rounded off the first night.

The Ologys at Crowfest 25

The Saturday afternoon was a mix of acoustic musicians including Kam Singh, Danny Webly and Fionn Kirk with DJ’s filling the gaps between. Outside on the venue forecourt street food and ‘Crow Fest’ souvenirs from Buzz 3D were available and Peppermint Records had their vinyl records pop up shop doing business. The evening proved to have one of the best original line ups ever witnessed in Leighton Buzzard with bands ‘Screaming Irene’, ‘Nineteenth Hour’, ‘The Ologys’, ‘Sleepwalk’ and headline band ‘Stray Fox’ all performing and delighting the audience.

With the festival finishing on the Sunday the music was more apt for afternoon listening with Carl Skinner first on doing his solo set. Will Hoy followed with another solo set and MK band ‘The Zeroes’ did their own brand of home grown Indie Punk as the penultimate act. Headliners to close Sunday were ‘Chess Pieces’

The Crooked Crowbar owner Maxine Bambrook said ‘The original music scene is truly buzzing right now, filled with remarkably talented artists who are generating a level of enthusiasm not seen in decades!’ We were thrilled to join forces with our friends at Original Sound Promotions, who have been instrumental in bringing our monthly showcasing events to life, finding the most exceptional original bands, some of the best of which performed at Crow Fest 25... and we couldn't have been more mind blown!’ With music bars and clubs closing their doors on a regular basis, venues like The Crooked Crow Bar continue to thrive, providing space for gifted bands poised to become the next chart-topping stars. Moreover, there's a growing community of music lovers eager to experience live performances, valuing the energy of a concert experience over reality TV shows. Future events can be found on the Crooked Crow’s website at www.crookedcrowbar.com