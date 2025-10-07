Disney delight as children from Leighton Buzzard perform in the Iconic Parade

The cast from Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard

“I feel so proud of myself, I’m buzzing.” This was just one of so many similar responses when we asked our students how they felt after performing in the iconic Disneyland Paris parade. What they may not fully express in words is just how transformative an experience like this can be. It builds their confidence, resilience, and self-belief, skills that will have a lasting impact on their lives, both now and in the future.

As part of our incredible 25th anniversary celebrations at a network, Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard organised an incredible trip to Disneyland Paris, where students performed to a global audience in the iconic Disney parade.

"At Razzamataz, we go beyond outstanding performing arts training to create unforgettable experiences that inspire young people to discover their true potential,” says Samantha, Principal of Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard. “By opening doors to opportunities outside of their everyday routines, we help build confidence, give them a voice and allow them to view the world with fresh eyes and limitless possibilities."

For the past 25 years, Razzamataz has led the way in performing arts education, but what has always been our point of difference is understanding that for most children and families, the end goal is not necessarily to be an arts professional. The performing arts are a powerful tool for building confidence, creativity, and resilience, but we do this alongside having extremely nurturing and caring teachers. The lessons are planned to not only develop technical skills in dance, drama, and singing, but also to encourage teamwork, communication, and self-expression. This balance ensures that every child, whether they dream of a career on stage or simply want to grow in confidence, leaves Razzamataz with skills and memories that will last a lifetime.

The cast of Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard

Join our school

Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard’s Disney trip was an extraordinary event that sits side by side with the exceptional training in dance, drama and singing that is offered on a weekly basis in term time. The fun classes are for all children whatever their background or ability and there is a strong focus on building confidence and life skills. Classes start at age 2 and go on to 18 with additional classes available to prepare young people for vocational training.

To enquire about joining Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard email Samantha on [email protected]. Alternatively call 07861920367 or visit www.leightonbuzzard.razzamataz.co.uk