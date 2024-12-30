Don't let New Year joy spark animal fear
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fireworks are becoming more and more popular to welcome in the new year, but they can be distressing for pets, livestock, and wildlife.
Recent studies have found fireworks to be the most common cause for fear responses in dogs, and it is estimated that 45% of dogs show signs of anxiety when they hear fireworks. On average, more than 100 horses were killed or injured every year in the UK between November 2010 and March 2024 due to incidents involving fireworks.
Alex Mayer MP, a long-time advocate for animal welfare, has urged the public to be mindful. She said: “The dazzling sights of fireworks may be exciting for people on New Year’s Eve, but for dogs, cats, horses and other animals who don’t understand what is causing the loud bangs and bright flashes, the impacts can be catastrophic.”
Ms Mayer recently helped present a petition by campaigner Julie Doorne to Downing Street calling for firework reform and called for more research into quieter fireworks in a parliamentary debate earlier this month.
Pet owners are advised to take precautions to keep their animals calm and safe during the festivities. Suggestions from the RSPCA include creating a quiet, secure space indoors, keeping curtains closed, and using calming aids if necessary.
MPs are due to debate tightening up firework rules on 17 January.