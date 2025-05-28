Driver fined £362 for using disabled person’s Blue Badge in Leighton Buzzard

A driver has been convicted for illegally using a Blue Badge as part of a council crackdown on parking fraud.

Luigi Russo, of Russell Way, Leighton Buzzard, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where he was found guilty under section 117(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. (27/5) He received related penalties and costs of £362.

Mr Russo was spotted in December 2024 during a targeted enforcement operation carried out by Central Beds Council officers. His vehicle was found parked in a disabled bay on High Street, Leighton Buzzard, displaying a Blue Badge. When approached, Russo claimed he was waiting for his mother – the badge holder – who he said was at a nearby optician. When questioned further, he admitted this was untrue and that his mother was at home at the time.

The Blue Badge scheme is intended strictly for use by the registered holder, either when travelling in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or when being dropped off or picked up at that location. In this case, none of those conditions were met.

This offence was detected during an operation in which officers checked 106 Blue Badges across various towns including Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Potton, Biggleswade, and Sandy. Several other cases of suspected misuse were also identified and remain under investigation.

Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Finance and Highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are serious about tackling Blue Badge abuse. This case sends a strong message that misusing a Blue Badge is not only unfair to those who genuinely need them—it’s a criminal offence. We will continue to take firm action against those who flout the rules.”

Residents who suspect someone of misusing a Blue Badge should report it to the Council by calling 0300 300 4154.

