Elm Lodge Care Home welcomes Mayor Cllr David Bligh for a morning of fun and laughter

Elm Lodge Care Home was abuzz with excitement as they welcomed Mayor Cllr David Bligh for a special visit leaving everyone thrilled to have spent time with the Mayor, who graciously engaged with everyone and took part in the day’s main event – A very Mayor Quiz!

The morning kicked off with Cllr Bligh making his way through the care home, taking the time to chat showing genuine interest as he listened to stories.

The care team, too, were delighted to have the opportunity to discuss their roles and the vital work they do at Elm Lodge.

As the highlight of the visit, Cllr Bligh hosted A Very Mayor Quiz, which brought a wave of enthusiasm and competitive spirit among the participants.

The quiz featured a variety of questions that tested general knowledge on a range of topics, from local history to general trivia.

The laughter and camaraderie in the room were palpable, as everyone enjoyed the friendly competition.

Talia Greaves, Activities Coordinator at Elm Lodge Care Home said: “A huge thank you goes out to Mayor Cllr David Bligh for dedicating his time to Elm Lodge Care Home. His visit brought immense joy and excitement to everyone.”