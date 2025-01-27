Elm Lodge Turns Blue Monday into a Day of Fun, Laughter and Balloons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While many dread Blue Monday, labelled the most depressing day of the year, Elm Lodge Care Home decided to flip the script and turn it into a week-long celebration filled with joy and creativity.

Kicking off their Funday initiative, Elm Lodge embraced a burst of colour, laughter, and togetherness with a lively Balloon Workshop hosted by Hazel from Odd Art Events.

Hazel's workshop brought smiles to every corner of the care home as residents and staff eagerly joined in to craft their own balloon creations. The interactive and hands-on session was filled with excitement as Hazel demonstrated her incredible skills, taking requests for customised balloons and spreading joy throughout the room.

One of the highlights of the day was a very special moment for Ted, who was delighted when Hazel presented him with a personalised "mini Ted" balloon to celebrate his birthday.

Smiles all around! Our wonderful Police Community Support Officer joined Elm Lodge residents to admire their colourful balloon creations.

The fun didn’t stop there! Elm Lodge welcomed their local Police Community Support Officer, who took time to connect with everyone and share in the joy of the event.

Talia Greaves, Activity Coordinator at Elm Lodge said: "Blue Monday is often associated with low spirits, but we wanted to turn it into a day of positivity and togetherness. The balloon workshop was the perfect way to do this, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces making it a memorable day."

As the balloons deflate the laughter lingers, one thing is clear, Blue Monday was anything but blue. It was a reminder that even the gloomiest of days can be transformed into moments of pure happiness with a little creativity and a lot of heart.