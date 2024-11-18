Faith Matters November 2024: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the recent AGM it was decided that Churches Together would cease being active for a while.

This was because both the chair and secretary wished to stand down and there was little hope of replacing them. So, what happens next?

Many churches are motivated to work for the community and have found working together is more effective. Over recent years the two seminars on poverty have been highlights of Churches Together events. They brought together many groups across the town to share ideas and strategies to help those who have very little. The Good Friday Walk of Witness has been the other consistent event at which the churches have presented a united front to the town.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together

The other traditional activities have, on the other hand, found little enthusiasm. The Week of Prayer for Christian unity, Lent discussion groups, gifts of books to local schools and the Open Book programme of presenting Bible stories in schools have all ceased.

This experience is not unique to Leighton Linslade. Across the country there is a different pattern of working together emerging. There are many new church traditions in Britain. They, with the mainstream churches, find common ground in offering help to the poor, homeless, and vulnerable. The past divisions have given way to a willingness to work together in the community. So, is this a reason to celebrate rather than regret the changes to the ecumenical movement as it was?

We wait and see. In the meantime, I am acting as a contact point so for any enquiries use the email [email protected]. Next summer, there will be a review of what has happened. If no one has missed Churches Together, it will dissolve. But if there is renewed interest in acting together for the sake of others, then it may be reborn.

Archbishop Temple once said, “The Church is the only society on earth that exists for the benefit of non-members.”