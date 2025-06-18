Feeling hot, hot hot at Leighton Buzzard’s Picnic in the Park

Leighton-Linslade Carnival’s Picnic in the Park provided plenty of fun in the sun family entertainment.

The popular event was held at Parsons Close Recreation Park earlier today with a range of activities on offer.(18/6)

Elsa, from the eternal children’s favourite Disney story Frozen, was a highlight and delighted youngsters with a meet and greet and photo opportunity while getting the youngsters to sing along to some of the children’s favourite Frozen songs.

The family fun-filled day, aimed at 0–5-year-olds, also featured gift stalls, tombola, free children’s funfair ride, face painting by funky festival face paints, music corner, story time area, hook a duck, lawn connect 4 , games and lots more.

There was also a sensory quiet area, and chance to enjoy the splash park, beach and big playground area. The café also did brisk business offering snacks and welcome ice creams to help cool off in the sunshine.

Fun character Rocky also put in an appearance along with Dotty Boots as families took the opportunity to relax and enjoy the mini heatwave at the free event. Dotty has always been a popular attraction at the Children’s Markets and had a crowd of youngsters joining in fun games, dancing and the odd story.

The weather for today’s free event couldn't have been better with the sun getting its hat on. A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The line-up was good - where else do your little ones get the chance to go on a fair ride without you having to put your hand in your pocket”?

Did you take any pictures at the Picnic in the Park? Send them to us at [email protected]