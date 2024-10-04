First Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club competition 2024-25

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:35 GMT
On Wednesday 2 October Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club held their first internal competition of the 2024-25 season.

This was an “open” competition (ie, with no set subject) for prints and projected digital images. The entries displayed the usual diverse range of subjects, approaches, and styles – including landscapes, seascapes, birds and animals, travel, architecture, candid/street, portraits, close-up, still life, abstract, colour, and monochrome, and more.

Our independent CACC judge for the competition was Chris Drury, a semi-retired professional photographer from St Albans.

The top performers were Wendy Taylor, Tricia Meers, and Graham Meers (prints), Andrew Coleman (beginners and improvers, projected images), and Dale Rockell, Sandra Eve, David Bolam, Patrick Linford, Mark Eve, Val Bolam, Martin Wood, David Saunders, Chris Collier-Woods, and Terry Godber (advanced photographers, projected images).

Juvenile by Chris Collier-WoodsJuvenile by Chris Collier-Woods
Juvenile by Chris Collier-Woods

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

