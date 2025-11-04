Franklins Solicitors reveals charity line-up for £50 Challenge 2026

Nick Hewer, former Apprentice star and supporter of the campaign, with Andrea Smith (Partner) and Simon Long (Managing Partner) at Franklins Solicitors.

Franklins Solicitors LLP is excited to announce the 12 charities that will be supported in the Franklins £50 Challenge 2026, taking place from 23rd February to 29th May 2026.

The selected charities include returning favourites: The Northampton Hope Centre, Cynthia Spencer Hospice, The Lewis Foundation, The Air Ambulance Service, Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation and Rainbows Hospice.

New charity partners joining the challenge for 2026 are: Action 4 Youth, FoodCycle, Spinal Injuries Association, MK Snap, Milton Keynes Community Foundation and Medical Detection Dogs.

The annual challenge sees local businesses and organisations form teams. Each team selects one of the participating charities they wish to support. Franklins provides each team with £50, which they must use creatively to raise as much money as possible for their chosen charity during the three-month challenge. This year, the campaign raised nearly £60,000 and the firm hopes to surpass this total in 2026.

Andrea Smith, Partner at Franklins Solicitors and champion of the initiative said: “The £50 Challenge is a brilliant way for local businesses and organisations to get involved in fundraising while supporting the charities that matter most to them. We can’t wait to see the creativity and energy that next year’s teams bring to the campaign.

Charities from previous years are looking forward to seeing the results:

Nina Gandy, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “The challenge is a fun and inspiring way to engage local supporters. Watching the teams come up with creative ways to fundraise is always amazing. As a charity it is an honour to have been part of the challenge since the very beginning and we can’t wait to see what 2026 brings!”

Rebecca Starmer, Corporate Partnership Fundraiser at Rainbows Hospice said: ‘I love this campaign. Last year was the first year we’d taken part and we’re thrilled to have been chosen again. It means so much to the young people we support and it’s a great opportunity to raise awareness of the support services we offer.’

New charity partners are equally enthusiastic:

Sallie Stone-Bearne, Fundraiser for the Spinal Injuries Association said: “Being chosen as a charity partner is an honour. We’re excited to see the innovative ideas teams come up with to raise funds for our cause.”

Charlotte Richardson, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Medical Detection Dogs said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen for the campaign - it’s a great platform to raise awareness of our work, develop relationships with local businesses and raise vital funds at the same time.”

The Franklins £50 Challenge, now in its ninth year, continues to support local charities while fostering collaboration and creativity. Businesses interested in forming a team can register their interest via www.franklins50.co.uk