Friends plan ABBA charity night in memory of ‘Dancing Queen’ Amelia

In October 2023, a close-knit group of Leighton Buzzard teenagers was rocked by the devastating loss of one of their own – Amelia Butlin - to suicide. She was just 19 years old.

Now, a year on, the former Cedars Upper school pupils are planning a fundraising night which they hope will not only raise vital funds for mental health support charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) but also awareness of the psychological challenges being faced by many young people across the UK.

Amelia’s ABBA After Party will be the latest event in a string of fundraisers which has already seen family and friends of Amelia take part in activities including half marathons, a night walk and even a bike ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“Whenever Amelia was in charge of the music, you could always rely on her to put Dancing Queen on,” explained Amelia’s friends. “Our group shares many fond memories of our happy times singing and dancing to ABBA’s hits, so this seemed like the perfect way to remember Amelia while at the same time raising money for such a good cause to help other young people struggling to cope with the challenges of everyday life.”

Amelia (second from right) on holiday with her close group of friends who are now staging a charity night in her memory.

CALM provides vital support for people battling mental health issues, offering a life-saving helpline for those who cannot see a way forward, and also provides help for people who have lost a love one to suicide or are worried about someone.

Amelia’s ABBA After Party will take place at Southcott Village Residents Association (SVRA) in Linslade on Saturday 28th December, and will feature an ABBA tribute act, plus sounds of the Seventies disco and charity raffle.

Tickets, costing just £7.50, are available to anyone who wishes to dance the night away, and dress code is Seventies or bright colours. You can get tickets here: Amelia's ABBA Afterparty Tickets, Sat, Dec 28, 2024 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite

Amelia’s friends would also like to hear from any companies/individuals who may be able to offer a raffle prize. Please contact [email protected] if you can help.

For more information about Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): www.thecalmzone.net/