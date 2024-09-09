Front man from Punk Band ‘The Skids’ enthrals audience at The Crooked Crow Bar

This was a real Sunday treat for Punk music fans to hear Richard Jobson being interviewed by Gary Ison from Leighton Buzzard’s Bell Alley record shop ‘Gazza Records’ in ‘An Audience with Richard Jobson’, discussing life in a punk band and also his latest book ‘Another Dead Soul’.

Gary Ison introduced Richard to an eager and packed audience at Leighton Buzzards ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’, in Waterbourne Walk, on Sunday afternoon.

The Skids front man was in Leighton Buzzard mainly to promote the latest in a line of books he’s written over the years expressing his experience as a part of the music industry.

The event was much more than that though, the interviewer showed his knowledge of the subject and explored in some depth the life of Mr Jobson and its ups and downs since The Skids were formed in Dunfermline back in 1977. Jobson was also a TV presenter in the mid-1980's on BBC, ITV and Sky arts programmes.

Gary interviewing 'The Skids' frontman Richard Jobson at The Crooked Crow Bar

The book, ‘Another Dead Soul’ was inspired by the tragic deaths of Amy Winehouse and Avicii, looking at the vulnerability of artists and how the corrupt society they live in takes everything from many leaving nothing.

Also discussed were the recent ‘come back’ records from ‘The Skids’ including ‘Burning Cities’ which came out in 2018 and lead to a busy UK tour for the Scottish band.

At the end of the highly enlightening and entertaining interview there was an opportunity for questions, and Richard was pleased to discuss appearances on Top of the Pops and choices of album covers as well as his favourite all time album - he declined to name the worst person he'd ever worked with though!

Before leaving, audience members were able to buy signed copies of the book, pose for 'selfies' and also talk to Richard Jobson on music matters and life in general.