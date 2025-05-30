Go through the keyhole of this gorgeous house and garden in Leighton Buzzard

Not only is this a fabulous home but it offers numerous benefits including a gorgeous wrap-around garden with mature trees and shrubs.
There’s no question this stunning four double bedroom detached would make the ideal family home – but it's also located in Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard, one of the town's most desirable areas apparently. So a big plus.
The property is in superb condition providing bright and spacious accommodation with entrance hallway, living room, sitting room, cloakroom/wc, refitted kitchen/dining room and utility.
There are four generous double bedrooms, the main bedroom benefits from a refitted ensuite, and a refitted family bathroom. There are also stairs to the loft, double glazing, gas heating, garage, expansive gated driveway so viewing is highly recommended. The living room is an impressive 22ft 5in x 15ft with an attractive feature open fireplace.
The sitting room provides an additional lounge area with great views as well as access to the garden. A rear extension has increased the kitchen/dining room to in excess of 34ft, with a range of wall and base level units providing plenty of storage, and granite work surfaces giving a premium finish. Integrated appliances include a wine cooler, fridge freezer, dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel double oven and a five ring gas hob with hood over.
The dining area leads out to the patio area with a further courtesy door to a covered passage, which connects to the garage and utility room. The utility room has been fitted with a stainless steel sink and a range of units, with spaces for various appliances. The master bedroom is situated to the rear and overlooking the garden and includes hand-built fitted wardrobes. The room also benefits from an ensuite which has been refitted with a fashionable suite comprising of a low level WC, twin vanity wash hand basins and a double width shower cubicle. There are three further generous double bedrooms, one of which includes fitted wardrobes. The front facing bedroom also includes a convenient walk-in wardrobe. The family bathroom offers a four piece suite comprising of a low level WC, vanity wash hand basin, roll-top bath and a shower cubicle. The loft space has been provided with heating lighting and carpets, with a Velux window providing natural light. The vendors currently use the space as a study, plus there is further storage to the eaves. Outside the house enjoys expansive landscaped lawns with an array of mature shrubbery. The westerly aspect ensures sunlight can be enjoyed throughout much of the day and into the evening, with paved patio areas providing excellent spots for entertaining. Tucked away to one corner is a summer house, currently used as a gym space, and to other corner a storage shed.
Further details are available from selling agents Quarters Estate Agents, of Leighton Buzzard, on 01525 853733. Photos courtesy of Right Move