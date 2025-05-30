Go through the keyhole of this gorgeous house and garden in Leighton Buzzard

The dining area leads out to the patio area with a further courtesy door to a covered passage, which connects to the garage and utility room. The utility room has been fitted with a stainless steel sink and a range of units, with spaces for various appliances. The master bedroom is situated to the rear and overlooking the garden and includes hand-built fitted wardrobes. The room also benefits from an ensuite which has been refitted with a fashionable suite comprising of a low level WC, twin vanity wash hand basins and a double width shower cubicle. There are three further generous double bedrooms, one of which includes fitted wardrobes. The front facing bedroom also includes a convenient walk-in wardrobe. The family bathroom offers a four piece suite comprising of a low level WC, vanity wash hand basin, roll-top bath and a shower cubicle. The loft space has been provided with heating lighting and carpets, with a Velux window providing natural light. The vendors currently use the space as a study, plus there is further storage to the eaves. Outside the house enjoys expansive landscaped lawns with an array of mature shrubbery. The westerly aspect ensures sunlight can be enjoyed throughout much of the day and into the evening, with paved patio areas providing excellent spots for entertaining. Tucked away to one corner is a summer house, currently used as a gym space, and to other corner a storage shed.