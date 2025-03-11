Great Daffodil Appeal: Leighton Buzzard shoppers spring into action

Local MP Alex Mayer joined Marie Curie volunteers for the charity’s brightest fundraiser of the year.

Alex Mayer MP said: “It’s great to see the Great Daffodil Appeal in full swing. As winter fades and daffodils begin to bloom, they remind us of renewal and hope - just like this appeal, which is growing stronger every year. The money raised is crucial in helping Marie Curie provide expert care for people with terminal illnesses and essential support for their families. This March, I urge everyone to give what they can and wear their daffodil with pride. Every donation, big or small, helps Marie Curie continue their incredible work.”