Great Daffodil Appeal: Leighton Buzzard shoppers spring into action
Ms Mayer helped launch the Great Daffodil Appeal by selling daffodil pin badges to generous-hearted Leighton Buzzard Morrison shoppers, raising vital funds for end-of-life care.
By wearing a daffodil, supporters help Marie Curie Nurses provide care for more local people with a terminal illness. The more daffodils worn with pride, the more families Marie Curie can support.
4,978 people were diagnosed with cancer in the Bedford, Luton and Milton Keynes area in 2019.
Alex Mayer MP said: “It’s great to see the Great Daffodil Appeal in full swing. As winter fades and daffodils begin to bloom, they remind us of renewal and hope - just like this appeal, which is growing stronger every year. The money raised is crucial in helping Marie Curie provide expert care for people with terminal illnesses and essential support for their families. This March, I urge everyone to give what they can and wear their daffodil with pride. Every donation, big or small, helps Marie Curie continue their incredible work.”