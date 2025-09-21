Great support for RBL Breakfast Club

Saturday 20 September saw the return of Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard Branch Breakfast Club.

This month saw Breakfast Club return at a new venue!! Our host were; Justin and his Team at the Clay Pipe Pub in Appenine Way. The team at the Clay Pipe were extremely happy to support the Branch and RBL. This was apparent from the warm friendly welcome from the staff, the relaxing atmosphere and a menu to fit the requirements of Breakfast Club. The added bonus was the free parking and the use of the whole dinning area. Breakfast Club runs from 0930 to 1130 and this fitted in nicely with the Clay Pipe who open to their regulars from 12pm. When we approached the Clay Pipe to host, we needed to consider accessibility, as a number of our supporters are elderly and some have mobility issues (this reporter being one, as I rely on a mobility scooter to get about and maintain my independence). It was felt the Clay Pipe was easily accessible with plenty of space to move around. The Branch set a target of 20 places for the initial event in a new venue and this was easily surpassed with great support. Tea/Coffee flowed and breakfast from Full English (Including a Mega Breakfast; double everything) to sausage and bacon baps were brought out freshly prepared to order from the kitchen. Everyone appeared to enjoy the event and whilst breakfast were eagerly devoured, the constant flow of chatter, as people caught up on events after the summer break made for a great morning. A few eyebrows were raised when Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke won the monthly raffle!!!!! Though it should be said that everyone on departing thanked Stuart for his efforts to once again ensure Breakfast Club returned and continues as a great community success, with the nod of approval from Branch Chaplain and Vicar of All Saints Church; Prebendary David.