Have you just got married? Share the news of your big day with our readers

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 15th May 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 11:36 BST
File photo of a wedding celebrationplaceholder image
File photo of a wedding celebration
Wedding season is just around the corner – and we’re putting out a call for happy couples to share their news.

You can share the news of your big day on our website and Your World site.

It’s easy to do. Simply fill out the template below and upload it, along with a picture, at submit.nationalworld.com

You can delete any parts you don’t want included.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wedding of [bride/groom's name] and [bride/groom's name] took place on [date] at [venue].

[Officiant's name] officiated.

The bride/groom is the son/daughter of [parents' names]. The bride/groom is the son/daughter of [parents' names].

[Maid(s) of honour's names] were maid(s) of honour. Bridesmaids were [bridesmaids' names].

Flower girl(s) was/were [names] and ring bearer was [name].

The best man was [name] and groomsmen were [names].

The reception was held at [venue].

[Include some brief details about the bride & groom & wedding that you'd like printed].

It’s not just for weddings either – you can let us know about other big events like landmark birthdays and anniversaries, as well as other news from your community.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice