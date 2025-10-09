Have your say on the draft Neighbourhood Plan for Leighton-Linslade!

On Monday, 13th October, a six-week period of formal public consultation will be launched for the draft Neighbourhood Plan for Leighton-Linslade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following 18 months of work by town councillors and representatives of the local community, a document has been developed containing 14 draft policies to help shape any future development within the parish boundary.

The consultation now provides stakeholders, companies, voluntary groups and people who live or work within the town the opportunity to comment on and help refine the Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Views are sought on a range of policies including the town centre, land south of the High Street, housing mix and type, community assets, active travel and local green spaces. People can comment on as many policies as they wish. There are no set questions and comments can be submitted by email or by post.

Consultation details

The draft Neighbourhood Plan along with appendices and all the supporting policies and documentation can be found online on the website: www.leightonlinsladeplan.uk . A paper copy for reference can be found at the Library in Lake Street or at the Town Council Offices in Hockliffe Street. All comments should be submitted by email to the address stated, or by post to the Town Council (full details on the website and in the Plan document).Please note that anyone submitting comments must provide a name and address (email or postal). The Town Council is required to provide this to the local authority but it will not be used for any other purpose.

The consultation will close on 30 November, after which all comments will be reviewed. The Council hopes that the Plan will be completed during 2026/27. You can follow progress on the Neighbourhood Plan website www.leightonlinsladeplan.uk .