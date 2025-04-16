Hen heroes deserve a fairer crack this Easter says local MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Easter days away, thoughts turn to eggs and local MP Alex Mayer has made a plea in Parliament for chickens to get better living conditions.

Speaking from the famous green benches, Ms Mayer highlighted the plight of nearly one in five laying hens who spend their lives stuck in cages.

Dubbing them “confinement cages” the MP explained how the birds live in cages smaller than a piece of A4 paper and have minimal room to spread their wings.

“They restrict natural behaviour; hens cannot properly dust-bathe or forage, and are subject to frustration and stress,” she told the Chamber.

Alex Mayer MP

Ms Mayer is calling on the Government to follow Scotland’s lead and phase out the use of cages altogether - just as many other European countries have already done.

Meanwhile the local MP has a simple tip for shoppers: check the code stamped on the eggshell. When the first character is 3 it means caged.

Speaking after the debate, Labour MP Alex Mayer said: “Whether you prefer fried, scrambled or boiled, you can check the shell to choose higher welfare eggs. We are a nation of animal lovers so this Easter let’s make sure more hens get a fairer crack at life.”

A £22 million government fund to help farmers move to higher welfare systems is currently in operation. However, Alex Mayer warned that low-welfare powdered and liquid egg imports, often hidden in products from quiches to hot cross buns, must not undercut British farmers doing the right thing.