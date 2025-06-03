Hollyoaks star joins local children’s charity to raise awareness of child victims of domestic abuse

Malique Thompson-Dwyer most well-known for playing Prince McQueen in Chanel 4's, Hollyoaks

Malique Thompson-Dwyer, who is most well-known for playing Prince McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks, has joined the Leighton Buzzard based national children’s charity, KidsOut, to help raise awareness of the forgotten victims of domestic abuse – the children.

Malique, a father to two young daughters, recently learned about children’s charity KidsOut that supports these often overlooked children. Along with his mother Amber, he is now an Ambassador for the children’s charity, which provides wellbeing experiences for every child living in over 650 women’s refuges across the UK, plus thousands of disadvantaged children, including hundreds with life-limiting disabilities.

As a child, Malique’s single mother would foster children who mostly came from abusive or disadvantaged backgrounds. Malique said. “I have always felt passionate about helping children who haven’t had the same opportunities as me. My brother, who has autism, struggled a lot growing up, and I’ve always been very protective of him. I have since found out that children who have special needs or disabilities are 25% more likely to be abused than other children. It is heart-breaking. Now, as a father, I feel more passionate and determined than ever before to make a positive difference.”

Whilst local authorities are required to provide accommodation to families fleeing abuse, they are not required to provide mental health support. As a result, many children who experience domestic abuse grow up to face serious mental health challenges, including depression, eating disorders, substance abuse, self-harm, and in extreme cases, suicide.

Malique, who recently lost a friend, a survivor of childhood abuse, to suicide said, “More needs to be done to raise awareness of the impact of domestic abuse – and we men can help by calling it out.”

As part of his work with KidsOut, Malique is joining football legend Kevin Keegan, former footballer Leigh Bromby, plus former England women’s rugby captain, Catherine Spencer, and cricket great Paul Dixon, in a project called Champions of Change. The initiative calls on local football, rugby, and cricket clubs plus other team sports, to donate match tickets or experiences, with the goal to give children in refuges something to look forward to and help them create new and happier memories within their local communities.

Malique said, “I am really glad we have men like Gareth Southgate saying we need good male role models. I am asking clubs to donate tickets to matches or events, or simply provide tours of their clubs, so these children can feel excited, valued and just have fun, like any child should. And I also want men to step up and be part of that change.”

Founded in 1990, KidsOut provides each child with a box of ten brand-new, age-and gender-appropriate toys upon arrival at a refuge. The charity also supports thousands of other disadvantaged children, including those who have life-limiting conditions, young carers for parents and or siblings, and families facing extreme financial hardship, on fun day trips to places like the cinema, the zoo and the seaside. The charity also makes sure that every child in a women’s refuge has toys to open at Christmas.