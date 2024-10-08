House builder helps Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion buy a new gazebo

Cllr Mark Freeman (l) & Stuart Clarke (r) plus New Gazebo.

Barrett David Wilson Homes provides generous donation to allow purchase of new Gazebo.

Barrett David Wilson Homes; one of several leading companies responsible for the Clipstone Housing Development here in Leighton Buzzard, are always looking at ways and initiatives to support the local community.

Cllr Mark Freeman; Branch President of the Leighton Buzzard RBL, recently held discussions in relation to the Town Carnival with David Barrett Homes. After supporting Cllr Freeman, Barrett Homes mentioned that they were always looking for other organizations and community initiatives to support.

As President of the RBL Branch, Cllr Freeman knew we were in need of a new gazebo, to support our outside events. So approaching Barrett David Wilson Homes once again, Cllr Freeman enquired if they would sponsor/make a donation towards a new gazebo for the RBL.

Only too happy to support The RBL Branch, some ten days later we were in receipt of a brand new, fully funded gazebo courtesy of Barrett David Wilson Homes.

The new gazebo comes complete with the RBL logo as well as our own Branch crest. It is in the traditional blue and white colours and measures a large 3m x 3m.

This will enable the Branch to carry on its charitable work in all outside events.

Both Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman and Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke on behalf of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL,would like to take this opportunity to thank Barrett David Wilson Homes for this gracious donation. As a charitable organization the RBL Branch is always grateful to any local company/business who steps forward and offers a donation of this nature. It allows the Branch to continue its work in supporting its members and Armed Forces community and their families.