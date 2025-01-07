Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Determined to be happier and healthier, Michelle was inspired to take control last New Years. One year on – she’s 3 stone 9lbs lighter and feels the best she’s ever felt.

Michelle Lee, a 54 year old Operations Manager for a local insurance broker joined her local Slimming World group last January.

She said: “For a few years, I kept telling myself each New Year that this would be the year I’d lose weight, but it never happened. Life always seemed to get in the way, especially during the pandemic and I guess my mindset just wasn’t where it needed to be.

"Then a friend of mine joined Slimming World and was absolutely thriving. Seeing her progress was so inspiring, and when she asked me to go along with her, I decided to give it a go. Her encouragement, along with my desire to feel healthier and better about myself, gave me the push I needed to finally take that first step”

“I’ll admit, I felt nervous walking into my first Slimming World group. I wasn’t sure if I’d be successful, especially after so many failed attempts in the past. My confidence was low, and I had a real fear of failing again. But as soon as I walked in, I felt such a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. Hearing other people’s stories, their successes, and even their struggles made me feel less alone.

"By the end of that first night, I felt something shift in me. For the first time, I felt hopeful and inspired. I left determined to give it my best and with a belief that maybe, just maybe, this time could be different. That group energy and encouragement made all the difference, and I’m so glad I took that first step”

A new survey of more than 2,000 UK adults commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight-loss organisation Slimming World reveals 50% of UK adults say they’ve put off even trying to lose weight. More than one in five people (22%) say they’ve delayed losing weight for three years or more, with many saying that has impacted their health and caused them to gain even more weight.

Psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, says: “Delaying weight loss stems from fear of failure and feeling comfortable with what’s familiar. Each time we put off change, we chip away at our confidence, creating a cycle where taking action seems harder and harder. Procrastination isn't just about weight – it reveals our deeper doubts about our ability to transform our lives. One way to make our goals feel more tangible and achievable is by seeking support from people who understand and share the same challenges and aspirations. In pulling on the strength that comes from that kind of togetherness we create something powerful – a supportive accountability network that transforms our personal intentions into collective motivation."

At her heaviest Michelle remembers “feeling constantly sluggish, like I was carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders. Simple activities felt like a challenge, and I struggled to find the energy to get through the day.

"Living with Crohn’s disease made things even harder, as the symptoms often left me feeling drained and out of control. I had little confidence in myself and often felt like I was hiding from the world.

"Clothes shopping was particularly disheartening, as I was so limited in what I could buy due to my size, which only added to my frustration. Tiredness and discomfort seemed to follow me everywhere, and I was always running on empty. Looking back, it was a difficult time, but it was also the start of a journey I’m so proud of today.”

Being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 24 was life-changing and often debilitating for Michelle. She struggled tremendously with her gut health, which had a significant impact on her everyday life—whether it was “feeling anxious about going out socially, worrying about symptoms at work, or simply managing day-to-day activities”.

Since joining Slimming World she cannot believe the incredible changes she’s experienced.

She said: “Many of the symptoms I used to endure have eased significantly, which in turn has greatly improved my mental health. I’ve gained so much confidence, both in my professional life and my personal life, and I feel like I can truly enjoy life again. Physically, the changes have been remarkable. I can now walk without getting out of breath, and my knee which often caused issues due to arthritis has improved so much. This means I can dance again, which I absolutely love, whenever the occasion arises!

"I feel healthier, stronger, and so much more capable. I’m loving getting back into clothes I haven’t been able to wear for years and being able to go shopping and having a choice again for my wardrobe is truly uplifting, I feel like me again, no longer having to hide away! Overall, Slimming World hasn’t just helped me lose weight it’s given me the tools to live my life to the fullest. I’m happier in myself, both inside and out, and I’m excited about the future”

“I’ve found Food Optimising to be a fantastic way to stay on track once I got into a good routine. For me, organisation is key. I plan our meals weekly, do the shopping based on that plan, and spend a couple of hours every Sunday batch cooking. This means our meals are ready each evening, which is essential given the long hours I work. Of course, there are challenges, my job often involves attending events where food and drink are a big part of the occasion. I do my best to make sensible choices when I’m there, and if I have an off-plan moment, I make sure to get straight back to Food Optimising afterwards. What’s been great is how much my son enjoys the meals too. He loves that everything is cooked from scratch, and it’s made family mealtimes so much easier. Having meals that we both enjoy and knowing they’re healthy has been a game changer for us”

“I am definitely more active since joining Slimming World! I have so much more energy now and feel motivated to stay on the move. I make it a point to go for a good walk at least three times a week, which is something I truly enjoy. I no longer feel sluggish or weighed down, and this has given me the ability and confidence to do so much more. Whether it’s tackling tasks around the house, going out and about with friends, or simply enjoying activities I used to shy away from, I’m embracing a much more active and fulfilling lifestyle”

Michelle believes that the key to her success has been the weekly support from Mark her consultant and her weekly group. “I absolutely agree that being surrounded by like minded people is key to success. One of the most impactful aspects of Slimming World has been the sense of community and support. From the very beginning, I felt understood and encouraged by others who were on a similar journey. It’s incredibly motivating to share experiences, challenges, and achievements with people who genuinely understand what you’re going through. The group dynamic creates a safe space where everyone lifts each other up. Whether it’s celebrating a milestone, offering advice during tougher times, or simply knowing you’re not alone, this collective support has been invaluable. Hearing others share their stories and tips not only inspired me but also gave me practical ideas that I could apply to my own journey. The sense of accountability that comes with being part of a group also played a huge role in keeping me on track. Knowing I had a network of people rooting for me made me want to keep going, even when things felt challenging. It’s a constant reminder that we’re all in this together, and that’s a truly powerful motivator. Being part of Slimming World has shown me how much stronger we are when we support each other. It’s more than just a group it’s a community, and I couldn’t have achieved my success without it.

Losing weight has been a game changer for my confidence. One of the biggest impacts has been in my professional life. I now attend networking events regularly for my company, something I used to shy away from. Feeling more self assured has made it easier to connect with people, share ideas, and represent my business effectively. It’s been empowering to see how this newfound confidence has opened doors both personally and professionally.

I haven’t reached my target weight just yet, as I still have 5lbs to go, but I’m determined to keep at it! The journey so far has been incredible, and I’m committed to continuing with Slimming World to stay on track and achieve my goal. I know that attending group sessions regularly is key to maintaining focus and motivation, so I plan to stick with it even after reaching my target. I’m looking forward to using the Slim for Life Journal to help me maintain my progress and build on the healthy habits I’ve developed”

If anyone is looking for support this New Year then you can contact Mark at Slimming World on 07760 32620 or find your nearest group at www.Slimmingworld.co.uk