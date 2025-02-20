Inter-club photographic competition

Trawler by Keith Millard (Milton Keynes City PS)

On February 19 Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club hosted three other camera clubs, on Zoom conferencing, in the third round of the annual Rosebowl Competition.

The Rosebowl is the premier inter-club competition of the Chilterns Association of Camera Clubs. It is a Projected Digital Images competition of three “rounds”, run from October to February, in which random groups of clubs are matched against each other.

For each match, each club submits 15 images. The images are marked and points allocated to the clubs according to their order by marks awarded. The twelve clubs with the most points after all three rounds then contest the Rosebowl Final next April. Leighton Buzzard finished ninth last April.

Our independent judge for this match was Jonathan Vaines LRPS CPAGB AFIAP from Cambridge Camera Club. He is a member of the London Salon, the judges Secretary for the East Anglian Federation, and a very experienced judge of club and inter-club competitions.

After Jonathan had carefully assessed the images, Milton Keynes City PS emerged as the winners, with Harpenden PS second, Leighton Buzzard third, and Hemel Hempstead PS fourth.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.