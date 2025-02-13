Irene rejoins National Women’s Register after 48 years

Leighton Buzzard’s newest women’s group has welcomed a 48-year comeback.

Irene first joined the National Women’s Register when it was launched in 1970. Now she has rejoined to become a founder member again; this time of a second group which has been launched by the NWR in the town.

She loved her time with NWR in the 1970s, but left because she had a young family and a part-time job, and could no longer spare the time to go to meetings. She has remained friends with several of the original members, including one who returned to the original NWR group in Leighton Buzzard a few years ago.

“I’m delighted to be back,” says Irene. She decided that she wanted to broaden her horizons and meet new people.

Heather, Local Organiser and Irene

“I thought back to my time in the 1970s with the NWR (then called the National Housewives Register) and wondered whether the organisation was still going. A fellow member from those days told me that she had joined it a few years ago and was very much enjoying being part of the group and she persuaded me to come to a couple of meetings.

“When I discovered that a second group was forming, I thought it would be fun to be join.”

Since its launch three weeks ago, 11 members have signed up to join the second NWR group in the town – Leighton Buzzard 2 (LB2).

Sixteen women came to the latest meeting on 13 February. They were a mixture of new members and others trying the group out for size. As NWR’s core is to discuss topics of interest, the group decided to talk about non-tech items they wouldn’t want to be without. Suggestions included gadgets for removing lids from jars, to contact lenses, shoes, paper diaries and knitting needles. It was a lively discussion and maybe there will be knitting sub-group as a result of it. Several of the women who were there said they were going home to complete the on-line joining application.

The next meeting is at on 27th February at a town centre location. The discussion will be “I’ve Never Seen Star Wars’. The group will be asked to discuss what they’ve never done which most other people seem to have done.

For more information on the NWR and LB2, please go to https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/leighton-buzzard-2/and click on Contact Leighton Buzzard 2 Group.

Alternatively email [email protected] and Heather, the Local Organiser, will contact you.