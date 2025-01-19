Join our legacy as the new Group Scout Leader of Leighton Buzzard’s oldest Scout Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you a passionate, dedicated, and inspiring leader ready to make a difference in the lives of young people? Leighton Buzzard’s oldest Scout Group is looking for a new Group Scout Leader to guide our thriving community of Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, and Leaders!

About Us: Founded over a century ago in 1909, our Group has a rich history of fostering adventure, learning, and personal growth. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive environment where Scouts from all backgrounds come together to develop skills, build friendships, and make lasting memories. We’re seeking someone with a vision for the future, while embracing our deep-rooted traditions.

The Role: As the Group Scout Leader/Lead Volunteer, you will: Lead and inspire a dynamic team of leaders across all sections (Beavers, Cubs, Scouts).

Develop and implement exciting programmes that challenge and engage young people.

1st Leighton Buzzard Scout Group at their hut, 100 years later in 2022

Foster a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all members.

Work closely with the local community and Scout District to strengthen the Group’s presence and support.

Help build on our legacy of over a century of Scouting excellence!

What We’re Looking For:

1st Leighton Buzzard Scout Group at the Market Cross in 1919

A passion for Scouting and working with young people.

Strong leadership, organisational, and communication skills.

A team player who can motivate and support our volunteers.

A vision for the future growth of our Group, alongside the ability to uphold our tradition.

Previous experience in Scouting (desirable, but not essential) or leadership roles is a plus.

What We Offer:

The opportunity to lead the oldest Scout Group in Leighton Buzzard with a rich history.

A great supportive network of fellow leaders and volunteers.

Access to Scouting training and development programs.

A chance to make a real impact on the lives of young people in the community.

If you’ve previously been in scouting or new to scouting, and would like the opportunity to inspire the next generation, we want to hear from you!

To apply or for more information, contact Rob at; join@[email protected]

Join us and be part of a tradition of adventure, friendship, and leadership that’s over 100 years in the making!