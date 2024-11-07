LBPC: Photographic Competition

Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club ran their second internal league competition of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday November 6. The set subject, for both prints and projected images, was “Doors &/or Windows”.

The Programme notes added “Must be an architectural feature of a building – Not a vehicle or metaphorical door or window. Any quantity of doors and/or windows, or a combination of the two. The door and/or window must be the dominant feature of your image. Isolated features of a door/window are out of scope.”

The entries showcased all sorts of doors and windows. As well as old and ornate doors and windows, there were also smart modern ones, derelict ones, big ones and small ones, open ones and closed ones, unusual ones, and foreign ones. And they appeared in all sorts of settings including cafes, office blocks, hotels, museums, churches, art galleries, cottages, sheds, and many other buildings besides.

Our independent judge for the competition was Chris Forster FBPE DPAGB MFIAP, a very experienced CACC judge of club and inter-club competitions.

Soapy Window by Patrick Linford

The top performers were Tricia Meers (prints) and Paul Needham and Patrick Linford (projected images).

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.