Leighton Buzzard artist at work!

Graham Pellow, a Leighton Buzzard Art Society member, tells his story as an artist

I have painted plein air (outdoors) in many countries around the world, often in extreme conditions, forty degrees centigrade in Kings Canyon, central Australia, in Canada, where my watercolour paint froze on the paper, half way up Mount Etna volcano, and sitting with my feet dangling over the Grand Canyon, to mention but a few.

I am excited by painting in the environment, as the results always have more atmosphere and simplicity than studio paintings.

Opening a sketchbook, at maybe 15 years old, will bring back sound, smell and atmosphere from a sketch in a way no photograph can do.

Artist at work !

I have, over the years, through trial and error, developed a plein air set of materials and equipment which allows me to carry, set up and paint quickly with minimum weight, carrying everything needed in a small backpack.

On smaller journeys I can carry all materials necessary in my pocket.

Plein air painting has it’s challenges, particularly weather. Wind can be challenging particularly when using an easel. I attach two paintings one started, then rain started, and a second completed on the following day in good weather.

Taking photographs of people in some countries is frowned upon, whereas if you ask to sketch them they will rarely refuse and are mostly enthusiastic. Whether you like it or not it will often draw a crowd.

I have often been invited into houses for drinks or breakfast and look at other people’s art. Once I was invited to return and stay for free for as long as I liked in India. Once whilst surreptitiously sketching a stall holder from an adjacent cafe in Turkey, the cafe owner brought me a piece of paper and said “you draw me”. Unable to say no, I did my best, only to have his pal, the adjacent cafe owner, turn up with his piece of paper and ask me to draw him. I quickly had to move on before anyone else joined the queue.