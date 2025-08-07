Leighton Buzzard customer scoops £1,000 thanks to feedback win

A long-standing customer of Specsavers in Leighton Buzzard has had an unexpected surprise after winning £1,000 simply by sharing her thoughts on her recent visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridgette Baker, who has been a regular customer at the Waterborne Walk Shopping Centre store since 2015, took part in the store’s Maze feedback survey following her appointment this summer. To her amazement, she was selected as the latest winner of the regular national prize draw.

Bridgette says: ‘I couldn’t believe it when I found out I’d won. I’ve always had fantastic service at Specsavers Leighton Buzzard, so filling out the survey felt like a small thank you to the team.

‘I never expected anything in return, let alone £1,000!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers Director, Ekta Kotecha and Maze Winner, Bridgette Baker

The Maze feedback programme allows customers to rate their experience and leave comments, helping the team to continuously improve their service. Each month, one lucky respondent from across Specsavers’ UK & Ireland stores is randomly chosen to win the prize.

Ekta Kotecha, Optometrist Director at Specsavers Leighton Buzzard, says: ‘It’s wonderful to see a familiar face like Bridgette win the prize.

‘Our team always looks forward to reading customer feedback and using it to enhance the care we provide. Knowing that sharing their experience can lead to a win like this makes it even more special.’

Specsavers Leighton Buzzard remains committed to delivering personal and professional eye and hearing care to the local community. The team encourages everyone visiting the store to take a moment to share their thoughts after their appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bhavash Kotecha, Optometrist Director, adds: ‘Bridgette has been part of our Specsavers family for many years, and we’re thrilled that her loyalty and support have been rewarded in this way. It’s a fantastic reminder of how valuable every piece of feedback is – not only for improving our service but also for connecting with our customers on a deeper level.’

In order to leave a review and for the chance to win £1,000 simply leave your email address during your visit to the store and you will be sent you a short questionnaire about your experiences 14 days after your initial glasses visit and 48 hours after a contact lens, audiology or eye test-only visit.

Customers can book appointments by visiting the store at Waterborne Walk Shopping Centre, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1DH or online at: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/leightonbuzzard

Alternatively, you can call the team directly on 01525 219 030 for all your optical queries. For anything and everything audiological, you can call 01582 344 830.