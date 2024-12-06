Leighton Buzzard family releases Christmas charity song for Bowel Cancer UK

A family of 5 (and two cats) from Leighton Buzzard have come together to release a moving Christmas single in memory of loved ones and friends who have been affected by bowel cancer.

The song, now available to watch on YouTube, aims to raise awareness and funds for Bowel Cancer UK, a charity dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life for those impacted by the disease.

The single, created with heartfelt passion, is more than just a festive tune. It serves as a tribute to cherished memories and a beacon of hope for families navigating the challenges of bowel cancer. The family’s YouTube channel, The Music Revolution, is the platform for this release, and they’re inviting everyone to watch the video, like, and subscribe to their channel to help spread the message far and wide.

Viewers will find a link to the family’s JustGiving page in the YouTube video description, where they can contribute directly to Bowel Cancer UK. All donations will support the charity’s critical work in research, education, and patient support.

Isabella and Florence (the cat) decorating the Christmas tree!

“We had a lot of fun as a family writing and producing this song, and we hope that people will enjoy it,” said Adam Jackson. “It’s a way to honour the loved ones we’ve lost and to give hope to families affected by bowel cancer. By sharing this video and contributing, we can make a real difference this Christmas.”

The family hopes that the warmth and spirit of their song will resonate with audiences, encouraging them to take action in the season of giving.

How You Can Help:

1. Watch the video on YouTube link: https://youtu.be/LoQ6yuC8rHo]

Isabella laying down the drum part for the charity single.

2. Like and share the video with friends and family.

3. Subscribe to The Music Revolution channel for more heartfelt content.

4. Donate via the JustGiving page linked in the video description.

Join this meaningful initiative and help spread love and support to families in need. Together, we can make this Christmas a season of compassion and change.

3 sisters singing and having fun!

For More Information:

Visit the YouTube Channel:

https://youtube.com/@themusicrevolutionuk?si=8r0LDUGl_R9aZufM

Learn about the charity: https://www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk

Let’s make this Christmas song more than just music—let’s make it a movement.

