A really big thank you!

Once again, we must say a really big thank you to all our supporters for helping us raise an incredible £2,800 from the 2024 Leighton Buzzard & Linslade Open Gardens event. This is our highest total to date and will be divided equally between Tibbs Dementia and Hospice at Home Volunteers. We couldn’t hold an open gardens event without having gardens for you to explore so a big thank you to all the gardeners who offered their wonderful gardens. Thank you also for the continued support from Fine Homes Property for their sponsorship and for covering the cost of all our publicity and event programmes. Thank you to Selections once again for their invaluable help in being the point of sale for the programmes. We also greatly appreciated the generous contributions from Tesco, Pizza Express, Sculptors, Room No9, Greggs and Darren’s plant stall LB market. Finally, thank you to Leighton Linslade Town Council for their support for this annual community event and to all our volunteers who generously gave their time to make this event such a success.