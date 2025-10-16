Leighton Buzzard neonatal nurse teaches lifesaving skills to children, families and workplaces

Isabelle Viac, who runs Mini First Aid Bedfordshire and Luton, delivers practical and engaging courses across the area — from Baby and Child First Aid for parents, and carers to fun, age-appropriate sessions for children. Her sessions are designed to make learning first aid simple, memorable, and confidence-building.​

One parent who attended Isabelle’s class said: "We absolutely loved our Mini First Aid class! We 100% would recommend taking a class with Isabelle! She genuinely put our minds at ease and helped us enter parenthood prepared for the unexpected! No question went unanswered and Isabelle always offered some wonderful advice! Now we have a toddler it’s all being put to good use! :)"

“First aid is something everyone hopes they’ll never need,” Isabelle said, “but having the confidence to act quickly can make all the difference. My sessions are designed to be relaxed, hands-on, and give people the reassurance they need.”

Mini First Aid Bedfordshire also provides FAIB accredited first aid courses for workplaces and school training, helping local organisations meet their health and safety requirements while building community resilience.

Isabelle regularly runs public courses in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas, as well as bespoke sessions for schools, nurseries, and community groups.

To find out more or to book a course, visit https://bedfordshire.minifirstaid.co.uk/ or email [email protected]

