Leighton Buzzard opticians reflect on a busy and rewarding six months

A Leighton Buzzard team of optical and audiology professionals is celebrating strong customer support, community engagement, and a focus on eye and ear health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Leighton Buzzard, which is locally owned and run and based in the Waterborne Walk Shopping Centre next to the Salvation Army, is marking half a year of community service and customer care, with colleagues reflecting on the significant strides made since the start of the year.

Led by optometrist directors Ekta and Bhavash Kotecha, the store has tended to the health of the community for many years, which has been reflected in hundreds of positive online reviews. This customer feedback hasn’t just driven improvements in service but has also translated into tangible support for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past six months, the team has donated more than 280 food items to the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service and the Linslade-Leighton Helpers which included a special item drop at Christmas. The team has carried on its momentum with its Feedback for Foodbank initiative, where every review, good or bad, results in a food item being donated. The response has been overwhelming.

Over 280 items have been donated by Specsavers Leighton Buzzard

Ekta Kotecha, Optometrist Director, says: ‘The first half of the year has been very fulfilling. Our team has worked hard to provide excellent service to our customers, and it’s amazing to see how that effort has had a ripple effect, helping families and individuals struggling to make ends meet.

‘The generosity of the local community has been humbling. Every review not only helps us grow, but it also allows us to give back.’

Bhavash adds: ‘I’ve worked in Leighton Buzzard for many years, and the residents have always gone above and beyond for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They never cease to amaze me with their generosity and charity, and it has been our pleasure to do our part in helping the community.

Over 280 items have been donated by Specsavers Leighton Buzzard

‘We’re proud to be part of a town where community support runs deep. Whether it’s a simple eye test or a full hearing check, our aim is to provide care that’s accessible, personal and makes a difference.’

Customers can book appointments by visiting the store at Waterborne Walk Shopping Centre, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1DH or online at: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/leightonbuzzard

Alternatively, you can call the team directly on 01525 219 030 for all your optical queries. For anything and everything audiological, you can call 01582 344 830.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Specsavers’ mission to make eye health accessible to all, it also offers a Home Visits service to those who need it, with mobile opticians covering more than 90% of the UK. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Specsavers’ Home Visit service.