Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club – New season starting

AT THE WORLD TRADE CENTER NYC by Patrick Linford

At last, after the usual summer break, the 2025-26 photographic season is about to get under way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday September 17, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club will kick off the new season with our traditional “welcome back” meeting looking at some of the photographs members have produced during the summer – with the added twist that they must feature the colour blue.

So we look forward to seeing lots of blue skies and blue seas, as well as many other blue things. As ever, we anticipate that there will be plenty of very imaginative and creative images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and we will provide a warm welcome for any prospective new members who wish to come along.

We are a thriving photographic club with a very-well-respected reputation in the photographic community.We cater for all levels of photographer from novice to semi-professional.

As usual we will be running a varied programme through the season covering a wide range of photographic interests. Activities will including practical evenings and demonstrations, illustrated talks by accomplished photographers and expert speakers, competitions and challenges, and much more.

From September 17 we will be meeting at Greenleas School, Derwent Road (7.30pm for an 8.00pm start).For full details see our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us soon to unleash your creativity.