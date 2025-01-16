Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club to set exciting challenges for members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In addition to formal competitions, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club sets challenges encouraging members to get our cameras out and produce new pictures.

On Wednesday January 15, we reviewed the results of our latest challenge.

The challenge was to “design a record cover”. The brief suggested that we had been approached by a band who needed a photograph for their new album cover. They wanted it to represent one of their songs called “Man of Colours”.

We were provided with the full lyrics. And our images were required to be in square format and to represent any word, phrase or line of the song.

See Through the Years by David Manning ARPS

The submitted images demonstrated a great variety of creative approaches – although, perhaps not surprisingly, a significant number of them focused on the song title itself.

Our efforts were marked by the assembled members on a scale from 1 to 5. And, after the arithmetic, the best scoring images were those produced by David Manning ARPS (who was topped our charts with “See Through the Years”), Tricia Meers LRPS, Mike Kitchingman ARPS, Daphne Hughes, and Patrick Linford.

This unusual challenge proved to be creatively stimulating and produced some fascinating images.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.